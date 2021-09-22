Company news: Brianna Tubbs hired by Pinckney Hugo Group
Pinckney Hugo Group has hired Brianna Tubbs as an accounting assistant. Tubbs previously was an accounting associate at Liberty Resources. She also gained experience in accounting at other organizations in Central New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in business and management, with a concentration in marketing, from the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She is a resident of Mexico.www.syracuse.com
