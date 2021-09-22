CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company news: Brianna Tubbs hired by Pinckney Hugo Group

By Brenda Duncan
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pinckney Hugo Group has hired Brianna Tubbs as an accounting assistant. Tubbs previously was an accounting associate at Liberty Resources. She also gained experience in accounting at other organizations in Central New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in business and management, with a concentration in marketing, from the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She is a resident of Mexico.

