Class Impact: RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
 5 days ago
Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. This is a significant pickup for the Fighting Irish staff, which is already off to a red shot start in the 2023 class.

Let's take a look at what the commitment of Irvin means for to the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class and the Fighting Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Irvin becomes the fifth player to join the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class. He joins Top 100 defensive ends Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon, safety Adon Shuler and tight end Cooper Flanagan.

Rivals ranks Irvin as the No. 81 player in the country, which means the Miami running back is one of three players in the class to rank as a Top 100 recruit by at least one service. Landing Irvin gives Notre Dame the No. 2 ranked haul in the 2023 class by both Rivals and 247Sports. Notre Dame has the nation's No. 1 2022 recruiting class according to Rivals and No. 2 according to 247Sports.

Notre Dame landed two backs in the 2021 class and has a commitment from Texas star Jadarian Price in the 2022 class. The Irish staff would like to land a second back in either the 2022 or 2023 class. Landing Irvin means the Irish have a top player in the 2023 class and can no focus on whether it wants to add a back to the 2022 class or focus more on the 2023 class.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Irvin is a short back with a developing frame. He has an athletic build and he's starting to fill out, and with his frame I think he'll get close to 200 pounds by the time he's done growing.

His build and low running style gives him ideal pad level, and despite being listed at just 185 pounds the Miami back runs with good leg drive and power. As he physical matures and gets stronger his ability to run through tackles will only be enhanced.

Irvin has quick feet and impressive balance, traits that allow him to make quick cuts through holes and also makes him elusive in space, when he wants to be. Irvin doesn't dance much and is more of an efficient one-cut runner, but when he wants to and needs to he can be shifty and make people miss.

The Gulliver Prep back has impressive balance, which helps him work through contact and quickly get back on track and get to full speed.

Irvin isn't a burner but he gets to full speed very quickly, and that burst is one of my favorite traits about him. My next favorite trait is the feel for which Irvin plays the game. His second-level anticipation/read skills are impressive and allow him to maximize his physical traits.

He doesn't get the ball out of the backfield a ton but I like how he catches the ball. He's the kind of back that could eventually develop into an outstanding third-down/pass game weapon.

