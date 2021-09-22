Can Morning Exercise Help Adults With ADHD Manage Their Symptoms?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have chronic venous insufficiency. My doctor tells me there is nothing for it but compression socks, and I cannot put them on. — S.G. ANSWER: Chronic venous insufficiency is a disease of the veins, most commonly in the legs. It’s characterized by dilated (varicose) veins, tired or heavy legs, pain and swelling. While there are many causes of chronic venous insufficiency, such as a blood clot, most people with this condition have no other reason for it beyond the fact that the vein valves, which are supposed to keep the blood from going backward, sometimes fail to do their job as we get older. The veins get dilated and leaky as the pressure in the veins goes up.

