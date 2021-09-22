CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DiDi Global Stock Has an Emerging Bull Thesis You Need to Consider

By Alex Sirois
InvestorPlace
 6 days ago

Shares of Chinese ride-hailing service DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock has not performed well in its short life. By now, most are aware that the company was swiftly punished by Beijing after it went ahead with its IPO at the end of June. I’ll note that the company does deserve some...

InvestorPlace

Meta Materials Merger: MMAT Stock Surges Ahead of Sept. 28 Vote

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is on the move Monday as investors prepare to vote on its merger with Nanotech Security (OTCMKTS:NTSFF). The vote taking place will have shareholders in NTSFF stock determining if Meta Materials can acquire all outstanding shares of the company. This would be an indirect acquisition for MMAT and has holders of the stock excited today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stock
InvestorPlace

Greenidge Generation, Post-Merger, Looks Like a Bargain

Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) has taken a serious tumble since its reverse merger with Support.com (formerly SPRT symbol) closed on Sept. 14. GREE stock is down from a pre-merger equivalent peak of $316.43 to just $26.15 on Sept. 24. This makes the stock an extremely good bargain right now. A...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Coti Price News: A Big Cardano Update Is Sending the COTI Crypto Climbing

Today, Coti (CCC:COTI-USD) is one of the cryptocurrencies investors are focusing on in a big way. Indeed, the COTI crypto is currently up approximately 15% over the past 24 hours, posting very nice gains on an otherwise red day in the crypto world. There’s certainly reason for this optimism as...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

GEVO Stock: The News Giving Renewable Energy Player Gevo a Boost Today

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock is soaring higher on Monday thanks to the renewable energy company being granted a new patent. The patent award comes from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It covers a process that allows for the upgrading of “ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in, bio-based diesel and jet-fuel products.”
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Hold On to On Holding for Exposure to the Premium Sneaker Market

When was the last time you seriously thought about investing in a Swiss shoemaker? Probably never, but there’s a unique opportunity here as On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is no ordinary sneaker manufacturer and ONON stock is a fast mover. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) just recently took place, and InvestorPlace...
TENNIS
InvestorPlace

7 Chinese Stocks That Are Looking Really Cheap After Regulatory Curbs

The severity of Beijing’s recent regulatory crackdown has sent a ripple effect across the Chinese tech sector. And while many curbs have already been imposed, analysts feel more are yet to come. Accordingly, the rapid decline we’ve seen in Chinese stocks and their prices serves as an intriguing divergent force among investors.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Don’t Be Fooled by ChargePoint Stock’s Failure to Charge Into October

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure company ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) reported much better-than-expected Q2 sales in early September. While CHPT stock initially popped following the announcement, shares now sit about 3% lower than before the report. What gives?. Yes, the company reported a larger-than-expected loss for the quarter. But anyone who’s focused on...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Senseonics Stock Will Grow With Increased Product Awareness

If you’re in the market for a low-cost investment in a medical device company, I invite you to check out Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS). There may be significant upside in store as SENS stock is cheap now, but could become expensive down the road. The key to success here, as an...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

SOLO Stock Surges on Monday as ElectraMeccanica Shifts Into a New Gear

Today, one of the electric vehicle (EV) startups investors have their eye on is ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO). Indeed, SOLO stock has surged more than 7% at the time of writing on a relatively bullish day for EV-related stocks overall. This sector is seeing a tremendous amount of interest today on expectations...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

There’s a $300 Million Reason Nikola (NKLA) Stock Is Climbing Today

Today, electric vehicle (EV) stocks are gaining focus among investors in a big way. Many of the highest-profile names including that of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are seeing outsized interest right now. For NKLA stock, today’s gain of roughly 3% at the time of writing is in line with the average move in this peer group.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

SPAC Alert: 9 Things to Know About GGPI Stock and the Polestar SPAC Merger

Today begins a slower week for IPOs, but one exciting debut is quickly approaching. Swedish automaker Polestar announced a partnership with Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) this morning, and GGPI stock already shot up. For investors, especially those interested in the electric vehicle boom of the past year, the Polestar SPAC merger is certainly one to watch.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Novavax Has Growth Potential Both Now and After the Pandemic

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a prime example of a biotech company that’s seen its stock performance tied to a Covid-19 vaccine. NVAX stock was worth around $4 at the end of 2019. However, when the company announced it would be developing a vaccine in 2020, investors piled in. At the height...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
InvestorPlace

Greenidge Generation Stock Is a Risky Play That Just Doesn’t Pass the Smell Test

Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) stock closed its first day of trading as a public company, with down 58%. In the six days of trading since then, it’s lost another 41%. It trades today at just above $25. Based on 9.63 million Class A and 29.04 Class B shares outstanding, the bitcoin/power generation/tech support company has a market capitalization of $981.5 million.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Keep Algorand on Your Radar as This Crypto Starts to Take Off

Algorand (CCC:ALGO-USD) is up big since the kickoff of the crypto recovery back in mid-July. Then, it was trading for around 70 cents. Now, even after the cryptocurrency market’s most recent pullback? It’s up more than 155%, at around $1.70 this morning. Factors outside its control will determine where it’s...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
