The road to COP26 gets slightly easier

By Ben Geman
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The bad diplomatic vibes heading into the critical United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, might be improving slightly. Catch up fast: Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday pledged to end overseas finance for building new coal-fired power plants and boost support for clean energy in developing nations. His move at...

