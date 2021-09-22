Campbell: Derrick Barnes ‘deserves a shot’ to play more

DETROIT -- Derrick Barnes started at linebacker in the first game since Jamie Collins went on the trade market, with Jalen Reeves-Maybin not far behind in the rotation. Barnes saw 28 defensive snaps to Reeves-Maybin’s 27, with each seeing similar work on special teams. The fourth-round rookie had seven in that department, while Reeves-Maybin drew eight. There was a pretty even split on defense and special teams, highlighting the balance Dan Campbell and his coaching staff said they were hoping to find. The rookie was credited with four tackles. Reeves-Maybin popped on an early third-down tackle for loss, finishing with three tackles. It’s worth noting Barnes appeared to suffer an early stinger, returning to action in short order, though.
Comments / 0