CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Campbell: Derrick Barnes ‘deserves a shot’ to play more

By John Maakaron
Morning Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie linebacker Derrick Barnes could find himself out on the field much more against the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 2, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick did not record a single snap on defense in the Lions’ 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters...

www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Lions' Dan Campbell explains logic behind fourth-down play call

Green Bay, Wis. — While trying to go punch-for-punch with two of the NFL's most-potent offenses the first two weeks of the season, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has shown a willingness to go for it on fourth down in an effort to keep pace. As he explained following the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell 'Expects More' from Rookie Penei Sewell

Rookie Penei Sewell has started to emerge as one of the young, productive run blockers playing left tackle on the Detroit Lions offensive line. Head coach Dan Campbell has very high expectations from the offensive line unit, a group of talented players that he has set a very high standard for.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Ravens#American Football
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts: Lions LBs Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin split reps with Jamie Collins out

DETROIT -- Derrick Barnes started at linebacker in the first game since Jamie Collins went on the trade market, with Jalen Reeves-Maybin not far behind in the rotation. Barnes saw 28 defensive snaps to Reeves-Maybin’s 27, with each seeing similar work on special teams. The fourth-round rookie had seven in that department, while Reeves-Maybin drew eight. There was a pretty even split on defense and special teams, highlighting the balance Dan Campbell and his coaching staff said they were hoping to find. The rookie was credited with four tackles. Reeves-Maybin popped on an early third-down tackle for loss, finishing with three tackles. It’s worth noting Barnes appeared to suffer an early stinger, returning to action in short order, though.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Dan Campbell explains late-game conservative play, decision to call timeout

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell came under some criticism over the weekend with some late-game coaching decisions that could have swayed the game. The first came at the two-minute warning. With the Lions down 16-14, the offense was in field goal position to take the lead. The Baltimore Ravens had two timeouts and the Lions were first-and-10 at the Ravens’ 14-yard line. A first down from the offense would essentially ice the game, assuming kicker Ryan Santoso made the kick. The other option—the one that Campbell ended up taking—was to run the ball three times, make Baltimore use their two remaining timeouts, and use that final down to milk 40 seconds off the clock.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee Confuses Fans With Cryptic Photo

Earlier this year, Aaron Rodgers shocked the sports world when he announced that he’s engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Well, some fans are starting to believe that more surprising news involving this power couple is going to drop this year. The reason people are speculating about Rodgers and Woodley’s future...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee has perfect response to ‘house wife’ troll

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status. In the comments of an Instagram post Matthews shared that featured her and Mahomes’ 6-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, an Instagram critic wrote, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy