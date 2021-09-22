Council postpones FAWN until spring
The only business conducted consisted of the upcoming Forestry Awareness Week Now program usually scheduled in October in conjuction with sixth grade classes throughout the county. Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding the schools, Zack made a suggestion to postpone FAWN until the spring. It was agreed to postpone the event. In case the spring is not a good choice either, the students can still participate remotely by watching the videos created last year.mynwapaper.com
