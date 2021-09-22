CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPad mini Review: Small Wonder

By Federico Viticci
macstories.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past week1, I’ve been using Apple’s sixth-generation iPad mini, which is officially launching this Friday. I’ll cut right to the chase: I’ve been waiting for this kind of iPad mini refresh for years, and the device absolutely delivers on all fronts. The new iPad mini fulfills my longstanding dream of an iPad Pro/Air-like device in a diminutive form factor, providing a highly portable experience unlike anything else in Apple’s lineup.

