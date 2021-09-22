CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Lands Standout Running Back Sedrick Irvin Jr.

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdWFL_0c4NFoCg00

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. The talented 2023 running back picked Notre Dame over Stanford, Oregon and Michigan State.

The 5-10, 185-pound running back is the fifth member of the 2023 recruiting class to commit to Notre Dame.

Irvin rushed for 552 yards (6.8 YPC) and six touchdowns in just six games as a sophomore in 2020 and 429 yards (7.8 YPC) to go with 10 scores as a true freshman in 2019.

The Gulliver Prep running back also picked up offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Florida State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ole Miss, West Virginia, UCF, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse and Duke.

Irvin ranks as the nation's No. 81 overall player according to Rivals and No. 205 nationally by 247Sports. He's the nation's No. 177 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Irvin joins defensive ends Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon, safety Adon Shuler and tight end Cooper Flanagan in the 2023 class for Notre Dame.

His father, Sedrick Irvin Sr., played running back at Michigan State (1996-98) and rushed for 3,504 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career. He also caught 108 passes for 893 yards and six more scores. Like his father, the younger Irvin is talented dual-threat runner that can also make plays out of the backfield. Irvin was a fourth round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in the 1999 NFL Draft.

The elder Irvin rushed for 119 yards and a score against Notre Dame in 1998 and he went for 106 yards against the Irish in 1997.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

