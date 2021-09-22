TEA establishes official presence in Mainland China
The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) has completed the establishment of a wholly foreign-owned entity, TEA Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co., LTD (commonly known as TEA China) – the organization’s official legal presence in Mainland China, with headquarters in Shanghai. This is a major step in the global growth of the TEA, which was founded in 1991 in Burbank, CA, to give a voice to the creative community of the worldwide theme park and attractions industry.www.inparkmagazine.com
