Does jingly jangly indie rock still have a place in the affections of the nation’s youth? You don’t hear a lot of guitars in the pop charts anymore, while contemporary band line-ups seem to have boiled down to a vocalist and a laptop. But here come the Lathums, a quartet of fresh-faced strummers all the way from Wigan, packing the kind of gear that still requires a van and roadie (two guitars, drums, bass, and lots of amplifiers) and choruses that could not possibly be improved by digital hooks or autotuned guest rappers.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO