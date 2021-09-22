CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pabst Blue Ribbon Wants to Pay You to Have a Beer-Themed Home

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41afHt_0c4NEVPy00

People seem to love to plaster huge beer and alcohol-themed posters all over their home. That tends to specifically include the garage and a tricked-out basement. This will include anything from rugs to framed posters to wall decals to bottle openers to fridges and anything in between.

There’s no better way to feel at home than to be surrounded by some of your favorite things, after all.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Advertising Plan

Now, Pabst Blue Ribbon is making sure that it is being included in home renovation projects. The company is giving away free branded merchandise all the way up until September 24. You can check it out on PBRInHomeAdvertising.com.

This includes anything from shower curtains to toilet seats to add to your home space.

In addition to getting free decorations from the popular brand, Pabst Blue Ribbon is taking it all a step further. Since these items just sitting in a cold, dark basement isn’t going to do anything for the brand, PBR is urging people to post pictures of the items they receive.

Pabst Blue Ribbon will then pay you for these pictures posted.

“Each item has a corresponding monetary value, in which participants send them in and Pabst Blue Ribbon posts proof of installation, then you get paid to ‘run’ the ads inside the comfort of your home. Why? Because Pabst Blue Ribbon’s ads need a home and they’d rather pay you than a media fat cat,” PBR said in a news release, according to Food & Wine.

Payout from the Experience

Pabst Blue Ribbon is really changing up the marketing game. People have long been accustomed to basically being walking billboards after all. Logos and brands are plastered all over our clothes and even our home. Now, PBR wants to finally pay us for being the crucial element to its marketing campaign.

The brand said that the idea for this marketing campaign came after the realization of just how much time people are spending at home in recent years.

As for the payout, you can get between $10 and $50 for your in-home marketing efforts with Pabst Blue Ribbon. It depends on what item you selected from the advertising site. Each item has a different monetary value that is then taken into consideration with the payout.

It’s an easy, possibly even fun way, to make money at home. If you’re a massive fan of PBR, you also get some free merchandise. You may also start to see the brand pop up a lot more on your social media feed very soon.

The items on the site are sold out right now. However, there is a restock happening Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 10 a.m. CT. People are seemingly desperate for some beer merch.

Several social media users have resorted to showing their bleak and bland spaces and begging for some decorations. One user wrote, “I am 21yo marketing major who lives in a godawful apartment with horrible maintenance staff I am ur perfect market for this ad campaign pls send bath mats.”

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

HUF Rounds Out Summer With Pabst Blue Ribbon Collab

HUF has linked up with American beer brand Pabst Blue Ribbon for its final collaboration of the season. Following the launch of its Spring/Summer 2021 collection that was inspired by coastal prints and graphics, and the opening of its new San Francisco-based flagship store, the skate label is rounding things out with a beer label that it’s worked with since its early days.
BEAUTY & FASHION
brewpublic.com

Pabst Blue Ribbon Introduces Revolutionary In-Home Advertising Concept

September 21, 2021 – For over a year, people have been forced to spend more time than ever indoors. For the average Joe, which is basically near everyone, earning extra cash is always a plus. So, instead of paying some fat cat media conglomerate to advertise to them from the outside world through expensive insertions, Pabst Blue Ribbon is shifting the entire media approach indoors with the launch of the newest money making scheme, In Home Advertising. Starting today, participants can transform their homes into ad space by exploiting their common household goods and have the blue ribbon pay them for it.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How much would it take for you to turn your shower curtain into a Pabst Blue Ribbon ad?

Almost 15 years ago, market-research firm Yankelovich estimated that the average city dweller saw more than 5,000 ads every single day. That was before smartphones and social media. Now, some estimates peg the number at about 10,000 ads. Everywhere you look, there’s an ad nearby, which means a brand has paid to put it in your sight line. Billboards, TV ads, Instagram influencers, promoted tweets—they all cost money. Proctor & Gamble spent $8.2 billion over the last year on TV, print, radio, internet, and in-store advertising.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Marketing Campaign#Advertising#Food Drink#Pabst Blue Ribbon Wants#Pabst Blue Ribbon#Food Wine#The Experience
FanSided

Five burger and wine pairings that will have you skipping that beer

While beers and burgers might be a backyard barbecue essential food pairing, burger and wine pairings offer a more sophisticated flavor experience. Recently, Allegra Angelo, Sommelier for Vinya, shared some suggestions on food and beverage pairings that will have many wine lovers taking another sip and discovering why burgers and wine are a delicious combination.
FOOD & DRINKS
country1025.com

PBR Wants To Pay You To Put Ads Up In and Around Your Home

Is this brilliant marketing, straight-up madness, or a touch of both? Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to pay you to put ads up promoting their products in your home. They’re calling it “In Home Advertising” and they’ll pay you to put PBR products in your home – things like shower curtains, table cloths, refrigerator stickers, and more.
ECONOMY
milwaukeemag.com

Wow! You’ll Want to Try Third Space’s Fifth Anniversary Beer

The solera process has been around significantly longer than Third Space Brewing has, having originated in the late 1700s as a way to make sherry. It involves putting a large batch of (in this case) beer into several barrels. After aging for a period of time, a portion of those barrels are emptied into another set of barrels, and some of the beer is left behind. The original barrels are then topped off with fresh beer. Several “layers” of barrels can be used. The beauty of solera brewing is that a portion of the original beer remains indefinitely and the new beer addition takes on some of that character. Over several years, the solera process can create some amazing complexity, and Third Space plans on having an Anniversary Solera each year for the foreseeable future.
MILWAUKEE, WI
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
johnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: Loose Toys are Worth Something Too!

I will admit, the majority of the collectibles articles I write for this column primarily focus on the rare, expensive, and if a toy factory sealed. While items in the best of the best condition always bring the most amount of money, there is still a market for opened, loose, and even incomplete toys or just the accessories themselves. This is because not every collector can afford to spend $200, $500, or $5,000 on a factory sealed Star Wars figure or G.I. Joe. But they can afford a near mint $60.00 Boba Fett that’s in pristine condition just out of the package. The tip here for collectors and pickers alike are that loose toys are everywhere in the wild. Yard sales, flea markets, and auctions are the perfect spot to find a box full of G.I. Joe, Star Wars, or He-Man. Even if they are covered in dirt, mouse excrement you name it! People go crazy for this stuff, don’t sleep, and leave money behind just because something is dirty.
SHOPPING
Jim Woods

3 Places To Get A Great Breakfast

Wanting to have an amazing breakfast? Well, the good news is you're absolutely in luck! Here are three handy options you need to try!. This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.
AKRON, OH
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
nyconthecheap.com

National Cheeseburger Day Deals & Discounts

Everybody loves burgers, including the restaurant and fast food chains offering deals and discounts on National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, 2021. Some deals are already underway, so grab a napkin for these juicy burger deals with melted cheese and all the toppings. Note: Several of these deals are available...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
geekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RESTAURANTS
whdh.com

Dunkin’ to give away free cups of coffee next week

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Tuesday announced that it will give away free cups of java next week in celebration of National Coffee Day. DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Wednesday, Sept. 29, according to the Canton-based chain. The...
CANTON, MA
Thrillist

Denny's Debuts New Menu Items Just for Fall

Dessert innovations are one of the greatest gifts in this life. Whether that's a new pie, a new way to make cinnamon rolls, or even Nutella-filled baklava, any development on how to put sweet food into our mouths is welcomed. And Denny's, a pioneer of breakfast foods, has expanded the...
RESTAURANTS
active.com

Is Alcohol Hurting Your Running Performance? Why You Might Want to Skip the Post-Run Beer

Athletes have lots of reasons for drinking alcohol; some simply enjoy the taste and others use it as a way to relax. While there's nothing wrong with the occasional drink, alcohol isn't exactly high-performance fuel. Every person metabolizes and reacts to alcohol differently, so while you might be fine with a nightly glass of red, it could have detrimental effects on your training buddy. Ready to navigate alcohol's pros and cons? We have you covered.
DRINKS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

222K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy