Madden NFL 22 is one of the top-selling video games of the year, and one of the things that stands out with the game is the music. This year, Electronic Arts (EA) collaborated with Interscope record to release the first Madden NFL album which features 11 exclusive tracks. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Steve Schnur, the Worldwide Executive and President of Music for EA who talked about the new album and the impact EA and EA Sports has on the music industry.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO