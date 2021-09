As if we do not have quite enough to worry about health-wise, the flu season will be upon us soon. Coughing, head and chest congestion, achy muscles, runny nose…is it COVID, influenza or another viral illness? We often do not know except through laboratory testing. Supportive care (such as rest, fluids, anti-inflammatory medication and TLC) is often the best course for milder symptoms. Sadly, some people can become very ill and require hospitalization and intensive care treatment. For the vast majority of us, prevention is the key.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO