Long Island School Bus Driver Found Drunk Slumped Behind Wheel, Police Say

Three Suffolk County Store Clerks Charged With Selling Alcohol …

A Long Island school bus driver was charged with allegedly driving drunk while children were aboard the bus.

At around 4:50 p.m., Nassau County Police received a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a school bus in Hempstead.

Officers responded to South Franklin Street and Grove Street to perform a welfare check of the woman, where they found her slumped over the wheel with children aboard the bus, police said.

As the officers attended to the driver, identified as Mercedes Parada, age 29, of Hempstead, it became clear she was intoxicated, police said.

Parada was arrested, while all of the children were accounted for and safely released to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Parada has been charged with aggravated DWI/Leandra's Law and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.