UN health agency sets higher, tougher bar for air quality

By JAMEY KEATEN, DREW COSTLEY Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than previously thought, the World Health Organization said Wednesday as it set a new standard for policymakers and the public in the first update of its air quality guidelines in 15 years. Copyright 2021 The...

www.timesdaily.com

