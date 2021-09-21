CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Amazon be sued for an closing account due to claims of not receiving ordered items?

 10 days ago

I've had an Amazon account for ten years. During that period, there have been occasional instances when the carrier would leave my packages in plain sight of foot and automobile traffic, and when I returned home from work or being out of town, the packages were not there. I reported these instances and was refunded. I requested on multiple occasions that their carriers either get a signature or leave a notice for me to pick up if nobody was at home, but these requests were never followed. Amazon has now closed the account and my appeals were denied. Amazon states I have excessive lost package claims. I contend Amazon does not hold themselves or their carriers accountable. All my personal information and several credit card numbers are in that account. They won't even allow me to access the account to delete this sensitive information. Do I have any legal recourse?

The Verge

Chinese companies are suing Amazon after getting banned for paid reviews

Several Chinese companies have filed a class-action complaint against Amazon for banning them from the Amazon marketplace over their use of paid reviews, a new complaint filed on September 13th claims. In the last year, Amazon has cracked down on companies soliciting paid reviews on its platform, claiming to have permanently banned 600 Chinese brands across 3,000 seller accounts.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is Amazon Prime Due for Another Price Increase?

Amazon Prime is a $1,000 value to subscribers, according to one analyst. Management added a lot of benefits to the service since it last raised prices. A price hike would have a meaningful effect on Amazon's bottom line. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) now counts over 200 million Prime members around the world....
BUSINESS
howtogeek.com

Can You Delete an Amazon Order from Your History?

If you’ve bought something on Amazon.com that you don’t want to show up in your order history, you can’t delete it, but you can hide it using an “archive” feature. We’ll show you how to do it. Can I Delete an Amazon.com Order?. The short answer is that you can’t...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Amazon has banned 3,000 Chinese seller accounts

Amazon has banned a total of approximately 600 Chinese third-party brands and 3,000 related third-party seller accounts in a crackdown this year, Cindy Tai, the company's Vice President of Asia Global Selling, told Chinese media on Friday. Tai made the comments at a local event in Hangzhou, China where Amazon...
BUSINESS
familyhandyman.com

13 Must-Have Storm Kit Items to Buy on Amazon

These essential items will help you, your family and your pets weather the storm. According to Ready.gov, dust masks should be included in your storm kit. Ready is a national public service campaign designed to educate and empower people to prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies. This disposable and foldable dust mask features a flexible soft metal nose clip that helps comfortably obtain a secure seal so you won’t inhale contaminated or toxic air.
SHOPPING
nddist.com

Amazon Business Exec on How Technology Can Close the Gap Between Demand and Supply

As B2B e-commerce continues to expand, today’s businesses are under immense pressure to access crucial products at the moment of demand. Here at Amazon Business, our recent B2B E-Commerce In Evolution Report — surveying buyers and sellers across the US — shows that 38 percent of buyers made more than 50 percent of purchases for their organizations online in 2020. Now, a staggering 96 percent of buyers plan to continue leveraging e-procurement long-term.
BUSINESS
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘The vaccine is more harmful than the coronavirus itself’ — How one floundering Ohio lawyer played the right wing circuit and turned disinformation into a lucrative business

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In one of dozens of recent media appearances, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz was claiming that coronavirus vaccines were more harmful than...
OHIO STATE
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
KTLA

Merck to seek emergency authorization for experimental pill after treatment cut COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in half

Drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. If cleared, the drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, a […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wide Open Eats

Apple Pie McFlurry: How To Order This McDonald's Secret Menu Item

What goes best with apple pie? It's got to be vanilla ice cream. While you can order vanilla ice cream and McDonald's apple pie and eat them separately, some genius thought to combine the two and place it on the McDonald's secret menu. Of all the secret menu items I've had, this one makes it to the fast food secret menu hall of fame. In fact, McDonald's (or as they call it Maccas) in Australia actually offered an Apple Pie McFlurry in 2018, partnering with Uber Eats to deliver the limited edition soft serve treat to Aussies.
RESTAURANTS
cbslocal.com

Dollar Tree Raising Prices On Items Due To Rising Labor, Shipping Costs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Items at Dollar Tree won’t all cost just a $1 anymore. The discount store says it’s raising prices on items to as much as $5 due to higher wages and shipping costs. Dollar Tree will start implementing the change on higher priced items in 500 stores this year and eventually in 5,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA

