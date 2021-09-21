Can Amazon be sued for an closing account due to claims of not receiving ordered items?

I've had an Amazon account for ten years. During that period, there have been occasional instances when the carrier would leave my packages in plain sight of foot and automobile traffic, and when I returned home from work or being out of town, the packages were not there. I reported these instances and was refunded. I requested on multiple occasions that their carriers either get a signature or leave a notice for me to pick up if nobody was at home, but these requests were never followed. Amazon has now closed the account and my appeals were denied. Amazon states I have excessive lost package claims. I contend Amazon does not hold themselves or their carriers accountable. All my personal information and several credit card numbers are in that account. They won't even allow me to access the account to delete this sensitive information. Do I have any legal recourse?