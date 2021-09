Gareth David of indie-pop legends Los Campesinos! has given Twitch some credit for the extended success of the band in a recent interview. In the interview, with Last Donut Of The Night, David suggested that the continued popularity of the band, along with new Los Campesinos! fans, might partially have been influenced by Twitch streamers. “There’s a couple of very famous Twitch streamers who are fans of our band,” he said, “and one of them wears our merchandise on his streams.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO