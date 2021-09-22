CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gases from Canaries' volcano not harmful to humans, official says

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago
MADRID (Reuters) - Levels of toxic gases emitted by the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma are not dangerous for humans, Canary Islands’ Chief Vulcanologist Miguel Angel Morcuende said on Wednesday.

“There is no problem with the sulphur levels. The readings being taken are not dangerous for human health,” he said.

dailynewsen.com

In volcanoes, people want to close without knowing that gases are lethal

"Hell ... as sad as Bello in La Palma". Thus it is entitled one of the chronicles of him on the volcanic eruption on the island the local medium 'El Time'. The expression brings together the spectacularity of the images, which look like out of a painting of the Bosco, with the emergency situation that are suffering from the neighbors of the Natural Park of the Old Summit. The greatest danger to health, once it has successfully evacuated to thousands of people, is now in the toxic gases that expels the volcano.
EARTH SCIENCE
IBTimes

Toxic Gas Fears As Canary Islands Volcano Lava Nears Sea

A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano was edging towards the sea on Tuesday, destroying everything in its path and provoking fears it will generate clouds of toxic gases when it hits the water. A new fissure emerged on the slopes of the Cumbre Vieja volcano...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Canary Islands: Firefighters retreat as volcano intensifies

Firefighters on the Spanish Island of La Palma have retreated due to intensifying volcanic explosions. The Cumbre Vieja volcano started erupting on Sunday with thousands evacuated and more than 350 homes destroyed. On Friday, authorities in three more towns told residents to evacuate. A thick plume of smoke now extends...
WORLD
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Canary Islands volcano: 'Miracle house' escapes lava

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that has managed to escape lava from an erupting volcano. People on social media have dubbed the residence in La Palma a "miracle house". The volcano started erupting on Sunday. More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000...
WORLD
The Independent

Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened Sunday and authorities allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes, as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.The closure led to long lines at the island's port to catch ferries off the island.The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on Sept. 19.The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties.Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.Three rivers of lava slithering down a hillside on the western side of the island have destroyed 461 buildings, including homes, and covered 212 hectares (more than 520 acres) of countryside, according to a European Union monitoring system.This month’s eruption is the first on La Palma since 1971.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

