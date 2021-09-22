CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Deana Carter Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This’ with New Tracks Ft. Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde & Vince Gill

By Madeline Crone
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

On Tuesday, (September 21), the award-winning country singer-songwriter Deana Carter announced on The Bobby Bones Show that she will celebrate a major career milestone with Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th-Anniversary Edition.

Due November 5 on Capitol Nashville/UMe, Carter breathes new life into her 1996 debut album with two new tracks. Additionally, the award-winning artist invited old friends and promising successors aboard for her self-produced 2021 versions of the hit single “Strawberry Wine, featuring Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan, and Vince Gill on guitar. McBryde and Gill also join Terri Clark and Sara Evans as featured performers on the re-mastered “Did I Shave My Legs For This?”

A Digital Deluxe edition will feature an additional ten songs, seven of them available digitally for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsSfn_0c4NDUZS00
Pre-save Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25 th  Anniversary Edition here.

Written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison, “Strawberry Wine” won CMA Single and Song of the Year in 1997. The enduring classic was also nominated for Best Country Song at the Grammys and the Academy of Country Music Awards, and nominated for Song of the Year at the Country Music Radio Awards.

“I am beyond blown away to see the generational connection between my first single, ‘Strawberry Wine’ and all the fans, young and seasoned,” Carter shared in a press statement. “Being a part of a song that has become an anthem for the ’90s and beyond is such a blessing and more than I could’ve ever dreamed of. The fans have been the catalyst for the success of ‘Strawberry Wine’ and the whole Shave album because of their connection to the truth and realness behind the songs.”

Carter co-wrote the title track “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” with Rhonda Hart.

“Who knew that some girl talk would end up becoming a cultural catchphrase for decades to come? Wow! This song is proof that a genuine, heartfelt message can be delivered with a sense of humor,” she added, “yet stand firm in the conviction to not settle for less in this life. Thanks to all the ladies who have sung this anthem at the top of their lungs and to my record label for letting me boldly title my debut album so memorably.”

At the core of the project is Carter’s undying appreciation for her dedicated audience.

“They lived it—just like I did—and just like all of my collaborators did. It was an honor to re-record two favorites with my fellow female artists who inspire me and who I admire,” says Carter. “These new versions are a way of raising a glass to everyone who loves these songs, and to the country radio stations still playing them, and to say thank you. I hope everyone enjoys celebrating 25 years of Did I Shave My Legs For This? as much as I’ve enjoyed putting together these very special releases.”

On October 16, Carter will perform on the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,998th show to celebrate the anniversary release. Purchase tickets here and pre-order/pre-save the Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th Anniversary Edition here.

Did I Shave My Legs for This?

25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION CD + DIGITAL DELUXE CD

1. “I’ve Loved Enough To Know”

2. “We Danced Anyway”

3. “Count Me In”

4. “If This Is Love”

5. “Love Ain’t Worth Making”

6. “Before We Ever Heard Goodbye”

7. “How Do I Get There”

8. “Strawberry Wine” (remastered original)

9. “That’s How You Know It’s Love”

10. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (remastered original)

11. “To The Other Side”

12. “Strawberry Wine” (2021 version)

13. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (2021 version)

DIGITAL DELUXE

1. “I’ve Loved Enough To Know”

2. “We Danced Anyway”

3. “Count Me In”

4. “If This Is Love”

5. “Love Ain’t Worth Making”

6. “Before We Ever Heard Goodbye”

7. “How Do I Get There”

8. “Strawberry Wine” (remastered original)

9. “That’s How You Know It’s Love”

10. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (remastered original)

11. “To The Other Side”

12. “Strawberry Wine” (2021 version)

13. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (2021 version)

14. “Angel Without A Prayer”

15. “Rita Valentine”

16. “I Can’t Shake You”**

17. “Are You Coming Home Today?”**

18. “Turn Those Wheels Around”**

19. “Graffiti Bridge”

20. “We Share a Wall”**

21. “Don’t Let Go”**

22. “Just What You Need”**

23. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (alternate version)**

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Deana Carter Is Rereleasing Her Iconic ’90s Country Album ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This?’, Featuring Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride And More

Deana Carter is officially rereleasing her iconic ’90s album, Did I Shave My Legs For This?. The record peaked at #2 on the Billboard U.S. Top Country Albums chart back in 1996. It also featured one of my favorite ’90s country songs of all time, the #1 hit “Strawberry Wine”, which has been covered countless times by other artists like Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson and Scotty McCreery.
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

Carly Pearce Is Debuting Her New Duet With Ashley McBryde

It’s a big week for Carly Pearce. The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee is gearing up to release “29: Written in Stone,” on Friday (September 17). The upcoming collection is: “My truth in 15 songs. All written in stone,” Pearce shared. “I can’t wait to share them with you this Friday ❤️” But before that, the “Next Girl” artist is teasing her new music on her social media channels — and debuting one of the new tracks at midnight.
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Ashley McBryde Wings It When She Wins

Congrats to Ashley McBryde on her 3 CMA Award nominations for this year. Ashley received nods in the categories of Song and Single Of The Year for her “One Night Standards.”. She also captured a nomination for Female Vocalist Of The Year. Ashley has won awards before, but she still...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Terri Clark
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Deana Carter
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Sara Evans
catcountry96.com

Ashley McBryde Shares That She Was in An Accident This Week

Friday evening Ashley McBryde shared news that earlier in the week that she was involved in a pretty bad accident while riding a horse. The fall resulted in a trip to the ER where a scan revealed a “pretty harsh concussion.”. Ashley is postponing shows this weekend due to the...
CELEBRITIES
Kicker 102.5

Ashley McBryde Injured in Horseback Riding Accident

Ashley McBryde postponed one show and put others in doubt after a horse riding accident sent her to the hospital. The singer is recovering after being treated by EMTs and hospital staff in Missoula, Mont., on Wednesday night (Sept. 22). A note on her Instagram page says she got several stitches and is sore after the accident. There are no details yet on what happened, other than she was out enjoying her time in Montana when things went sideways. Just hours before the announced postponement, McBryde shared video of her and a friend or team member looking well.
MISSOULA, MT
Outsider.com

Ashley McBryde Bonded Over ‘Most Painful Things’ With Carly Pearce in New Song ‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl’

Two country music powerhouses, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce have teamed up for a new single that is drawing rave reviews. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” is the name of their song and it is a powerful tune that the country gals bonded over. The song is a hard truth ballad about the feeling often associated with betrayal from a loved one. A tag line for the song describes the meaning as “When a bad man happens to two good women.” The incredible country duo dropped “Never Wanted to be That Girl” today and it is already blowing up. Earlier today (Wednesday), Ashley McBride took to social media to share her latest song with her adoring fan base. It is safe to say that the country singer’s social media followers are really digging the tune.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

The 15 Best Deana Carter Songs

Singer-songwriter Deana Carter, a Nashville native, grew up watching her famed studio guitarist dad Fred Carter, Jr. From a young age, Carter was exposed to country stars like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings, Simon & Garfunkel, Muddy Waters and Dolly Parton. She honed her songwriting skills at writer's nights throughout Nashville and eventually signed a writing deal with Polygram and a record deal with Capitol Records. She took the industry and fans by storm with her multi-platinum international debut Did I Shave My Legs For This? over two decades ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com

“I’ll be back soon”: Ashley McBryde offers update following horse riding accident

Ashley McBryde is providing more insight into her horseback riding accident last week that landed her in the hospital. In a note posted to Facebook over the weekend, the singer shared that she and some friends went for a horseback ride in Montana hours before her scheduled show at The Wilma on Wednesday. Ashley says she was at first enjoying a smooth ride on a young female horse named Jenny. But on the way back to the barn, something spooked the horse, and Ashley’s foot had slipped out of the stirrup and wasn’t able to correct it in time.
ACCIDENTS
treblezine.com

Hear new tracks from Bartees Strange and Tasha & Gregory Uhlmann as part of Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary

Secretly Canadian has been rolling out a lot of new music and special releases this year for its 25th anniversary—including new music from artists Stella Donnelly and Porridge Radio, newly reissued albums from the label’s catalog, as well as some parallel releases from its sister label Jagjaguwar, also celebrating its 25th anniversary, including a covers compilation. Today the long-running indie label has shared more new music today as part of its SC25 collection from Bartees Strange and Tasha & Gregory Uhlmann.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth?

In its nineteen seasons on television, American Idol has produced a wide range of musical talent that has included both first-place winners and runners-up. After being told by Simon Cowell that she would never be a successful singer, Jennifer Hudson went on to blow minds and eardrums with her Oscar-winning performance in Dreamgirls. Other Idol favorites, like Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, and Jordin Sparks, went on to release successful studio albums and even perform on Broadway.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickprime.com

How Ariana Grande Already Broke Her Contract on ‘The Voice’

This season on “The Voice,” Ariana Grande joins Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson as a coach. The blind auditions are at the moment underway, the place the coaches draft contestants onto their groups within the hopes of choosing the performer that may win this season. Once the auditions are over, this season’s groups will probably be solidified.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Has Hilarious Take on Early Days of ‘The Voice’ Going Into 21st Season

Country star Blake Shelton had a hilariously self-deprecating take on then-and-now comparisons of “The Voice” seasons. Shelton and his fellow “The Voice” coaches sat down with the “Today” show recently to chat about what audiences can look forward to in Season 21 of “The Voice.” They covered everything from new coach Ariana Grande to old pros Shelton and host Carson Daly.
TV & VIDEOS
womansday.com

See Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'The Voice' After a Fight Broke Out

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Warn Ariana Grande to 'Never Trust' Blake Shelton in Hilarious 'Voice' Teaser

Ariana Grande is set to make her debut on season 21 of The Voice on Sept. 20, and her fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton -- are ready to offer up some valuable advice before her appearance. In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton recorded selfie videos listing helpful tips so Grande can make it through the season in one piece.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy