Deana Carter Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This’ with New Tracks Ft. Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde & Vince Gill

On Tuesday, (September 21), the award-winning country singer-songwriter Deana Carter announced on The Bobby Bones Show that she will celebrate a major career milestone with Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th-Anniversary Edition.

Due November 5 on Capitol Nashville/UMe, Carter breathes new life into her 1996 debut album with two new tracks. Additionally, the award-winning artist invited old friends and promising successors aboard for her self-produced 2021 versions of the hit single “Strawberry Wine,“ featuring Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan, and Vince Gill on guitar. McBryde and Gill also join Terri Clark and Sara Evans as featured performers on the re-mastered “Did I Shave My Legs For This?”

A Digital Deluxe edition will feature an additional ten songs, seven of them available digitally for the first time.

Pre-save Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25 th Anniversary Edition here.

Written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison, “Strawberry Wine” won CMA Single and Song of the Year in 1997. The enduring classic was also nominated for Best Country Song at the Grammys and the Academy of Country Music Awards, and nominated for Song of the Year at the Country Music Radio Awards.

“I am beyond blown away to see the generational connection between my first single, ‘Strawberry Wine’ and all the fans, young and seasoned,” Carter shared in a press statement. “Being a part of a song that has become an anthem for the ’90s and beyond is such a blessing and more than I could’ve ever dreamed of. The fans have been the catalyst for the success of ‘Strawberry Wine’ and the whole Shave album because of their connection to the truth and realness behind the songs.”

Carter co-wrote the title track “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” with Rhonda Hart.

“Who knew that some girl talk would end up becoming a cultural catchphrase for decades to come? Wow! This song is proof that a genuine, heartfelt message can be delivered with a sense of humor,” she added, “yet stand firm in the conviction to not settle for less in this life. Thanks to all the ladies who have sung this anthem at the top of their lungs and to my record label for letting me boldly title my debut album so memorably.”

At the core of the project is Carter’s undying appreciation for her dedicated audience.

“They lived it—just like I did—and just like all of my collaborators did. It was an honor to re-record two favorites with my fellow female artists who inspire me and who I admire,” says Carter. “These new versions are a way of raising a glass to everyone who loves these songs, and to the country radio stations still playing them, and to say thank you. I hope everyone enjoys celebrating 25 years of Did I Shave My Legs For This? as much as I’ve enjoyed putting together these very special releases.”

On October 16, Carter will perform on the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,998th show to celebrate the anniversary release. Purchase tickets here and pre-order/pre-save the Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th Anniversary Edition here.

Did I Shave My Legs for This?

25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION CD + DIGITAL DELUXE CD

1. “I’ve Loved Enough To Know”

2. “We Danced Anyway”

3. “Count Me In”

4. “If This Is Love”

5. “Love Ain’t Worth Making”

6. “Before We Ever Heard Goodbye”

7. “How Do I Get There”

8. “Strawberry Wine” (remastered original)

9. “That’s How You Know It’s Love”

10. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (remastered original)

11. “To The Other Side”

12. “Strawberry Wine” (2021 version)

13. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (2021 version)

DIGITAL DELUXE

14. “Angel Without A Prayer”

15. “Rita Valentine”

16. “I Can’t Shake You”**

17. “Are You Coming Home Today?”**

18. “Turn Those Wheels Around”**

19. “Graffiti Bridge”

20. “We Share a Wall”**

21. “Don’t Let Go”**

22. “Just What You Need”**

23. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (alternate version)**