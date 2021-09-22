CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State suspends 117 students without proof of COVID vaccination for missing required testing

Centre Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 117 Penn State students who are unvaccinated and/or haven’t submitted proof of their COVID vaccination have been put on temporary suspension by the university after missing several consecutive weeks of testing. That means they cannot attend classes, visit campus or attend university-related activities like football games. Suspended University Park...

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The push to require New Mexico State University students and employees to show proof of vaccination or begin weekly testing is underway. The new program called ‘NMSU Vax Trax’ launches this week at the university, meaning students and employees who want to be on campus, have no other choice but to show proof of vaccination or show proof weekly of a negative COVID-19 test.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 4,000 Sacramento State students have not met the school’s new COVID-19 vaccine certification deadline, officials say. Monday was the deadline for students and employees to provide proof they have been vaccinated. Like many colleges around California, Sac State implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the fall semester. Students and employees either need to show they have received one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, or show an appropriate medical or religious exemption. Students who still plan on accessing campus but don’t have the vaccine will need to tested for COVID-19 weekly, officials say. Officials didn’t have exact numbers as of Monday, but noted that they had sent emails to more than 4,000 students who didn’t meet the certification deadline. With the school’s total enrollment typically hovering around 30,000, this means that around 13 percent of students didn’t make the deadline. While Monday was the deadline, Sac State officials have said that students who have not certified their vaccination status – and miss their weekly testing, if they have an exemption – will be disenrolled from their in-person classes starting Sept. 27.
