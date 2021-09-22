CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers perform technical ropes rescue in Tug Hill State Forest

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 5 days ago

Recent NYS DEC Forest Ranger actions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKGS5_0c4NDMks00
Rangers carry out injured hiker on Hopkins Mountain. DEC photo

Town of Keene

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On Sept. 14, at 11:14 a.m., Essex County 911 contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a hiker with a knee injury on the summit of Hopkins Mountain in the Giant Mountain Wilderness. Rangers Lewis, Morehouse, Martin, and O’Connor responded. Rangers Lewis and Morehouse stabilized the hiker’s knee and carried him down the trail where he was transferred to a 6×6 UTV. The hiker was taken to the trailhead where he was met by his spouse and then driven to a hospital. Resources were clear at 4 p.m.

Town of Keene

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On Sept. 14 at 3:08 p.m., Essex County 911 contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a 32-year-old hiker from Texas with a head injury on Giant Mountain. Lt. Dubay requested New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation assistance to insert Rangers into the location. Two Forest Rangers were inserted by NYSP one-half mile from the hiker’s coordinates. The hiker was located at 7:45 p.m., evaluated, and treated for his injuries. Rangers helped the subject hike down to reunite with his hiking partner at 12:23 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38C3XS_0c4NDMks00
Rescuers use steep angle rope system at Inman Gulf. DEC photo

Town of Pinckney

Lewis County

Wilderness Rescue:

On Sept. 16 at 8:30 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch notified Lt. Hoag of a pair of climbers from Fort Drum in need of assistance at Inman Gulf in Tug Hill State Forest. Ranger Thomes responded to the scene where he met NYSP and a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. The climbers were looking for a nearby waterfall and ended up stranded, approximately 180 feet down in the shale substrate gulf. Rangers Hanno, McCartney, and Candee also responded to the scene and set up a technical rope rescue system to lower a Ranger to the climbers. The climbers were individually raised to the top of the gulf using the rope system. Lewis County 911, NYSP, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and the Martinsburg and Copenhagen fire departments assisted with this rescue. Resources were clear of the scene by 2:20 a.m.

Town of North Elba

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On Sept. 17 at 2 a.m., DEC’s Central Dispatch received a call from a hiker requesting assistance locating and helping his partner out of the woods. The caller, who hiked ahead of the group to get cell coverage, reported the subject was dehydrated, experiencing cramps, and could not continue. The caller believed the group, which was from Illinois, was near Marcy Dam. Ranger O’Connor located the hiker, provided an assessment, and assisted her back to the trailhead at 4:30 a.m.

Town of Wells

Hamilton County

Rope Rescue Training:

On Sept. 17, Forest Ranger Scott joined New York State Fire and New York Task Force-2 at Auger Falls in the Sacandaga River Siamese Ponds Wilderness Area for a practice rescue scenario. Ranger Scott placed a mannequin at the falls and the team rigged a highline over the gorge to recover the mannequin. The training scenario focused on rigging, packaging, and extricating the patient. Photos, courtesy of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DSHES), can be viewed at DSHES Flickr page .

Town of Indian Lake

Hamilton County

Wilderness Rescue:

On Sept 18 at 10:15 a.m. Hamilton County 911 contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a 34-year-old hiker from Baldwinsville with a knee injury on the Castle Rock Trail in Blue Mountain Lake Wild Forest. Forest Rangers Lomnitzer and Milano reached the subject at 11:12 a.m., and assisted him back to the trailhead. At 11:30 a.m., he advised he would seek medical attention on his own.

Town of Fort Ann

Washington County

Wilderness Search:

On Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Washington County 911 advised DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch there was a lost hiker on Buck Mountain in the Lake George Wild Forest. The hiker from Wynantskill lost the trail near the summit during a thunderstorm. After contacting 911, the hiker used an app to help him move toward the trail. Without a flashlight and a dying cell phone battery, he waited for help. Forest Ranger Donegan located the lost hiker at 8:15 p.m., and gave him water and a light. They walked out to the trailhead and were clear at 9 p.m.

Town of Bolton

Warren County

Wilderness Rescue:

On Sept. 19 at 5:22 p.m., Warren County 911 contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch to report two hikers lost on Tongue Mountain in the Lake George Wild Forest. The hikers did not have food or water and had hiked down to the shore on Lake George. Ranger Donegan responded by boat from Green Island and brought the pair back to the boat launch. From there, they were given a courtesy ride to the trailhead. Resources were clear at 8:10 p.m.

Town of Providence

Saratoga County

Wilderness Search:

On Sept. 19 at 9:24 p.m., Saratoga County 911 contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a hiker lost in the woods on the county trail system. Ranger Nally responded with Sheriff’s Deputies and located the hikers in a swampy area. The pair was escorted back to their vehicle by 11:30 p.m.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region.

Adirondack Explorer

