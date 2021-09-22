CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Hearing Cruel Intentions’ Theme Song ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ Years Later

By Stephanie Webber
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4Usn_0c4NCrQa00
Ryan Phillippe Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sebastian stans! Cruel Intentions’ theme song, The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony,” still follows Ryan Phillippe to this day — but he’s all for it.

’90s Stars: Where Are They Now?

“It makes me smile almost every time. No matter where I am,” the Lady of the Manor actor, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly.

“And there’s been a couple of times in my life where I’ve been, like, at a gas station or whatever. And I’ll suddenly hear the song from across the way. And then there’ll be a group of people waving to me. Like, they put the song on a purpose because they saw me there,” he continued. “But to have to be associated with a song, there could be way worse songs to be associated with. You know, it’s a really great song still. And so when I hear those strings start up, it does, it still makes me happy. So it makes me smile.”

Phillippe starred in the 1999 romantic drama alongside Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair. In the final scene, the 1997 hit plays as Witherspoon’s Annette drives away before the credits roll. (The Counting Crows’ “Colorblind” is also a favorite as Sebastian meets Annette at the top of an airport escalator and kisses her.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwEfC_0c4NCrQa00
Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, and Reese Witherspoon in ‘Cruel Intentions.’ Bob Frame/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Phillippe and Witherspoon, 45, would go on to welcome daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 17, before divorcing in 2008 after seven years of marriage.

Since playing Manhattan’s bad boy Sebastian Valmont, the actor has gone on to appear in several TV shows and films, including The Lincoln Lawyer, Damages, Secrets and Lies, Shooter and Big Sky. Over the years, the way he’s chosen projects has changed.

“That’s one of the major changes that comes with getting older and having kids and those sorts of things. You know, you start to consider projects a little differently in terms of how long you’ll be away and where you’ll be at and the people that you’ll be with and wanting it to be an enjoyable experience. It’s like you start to be more aware of only having a certain amount of time to do anything. And so you want that time to be spent wisely and around people that you like and enjoy,” he explained to Us. “Obviously, the story is always still most important in regard to saying yes, and then to put investing your time and effort into something. But it does change as you get older in terms, like, you want to be in a good situation, and you need to modify things according to what your lifestyle is and to the other responsibilities and commitments that you have from a family standpoint.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIlQr_0c4NCrQa00
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe in ‘Cruel Intentions.’ Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Phillippe’s types of roles have also changed since getting his start in the industry nearly three decades ago. “Now that I’m a more mature man, I’m sure the roles are going to be different, and it opens up a whole new world of possibilities of who you can play. And that’s exciting. There’s nothing specific I have in mind. But I definitely do have the sense that there’s still sides of me yet to be shown as an actor and parts that I still want to play that I haven’t done yet,” he said. “I think that’s kind of what’s exciting about life in general is not knowing what comes back, hoping it’s something that you’re excited to do.”

Up next, the Crash star can be seen in Justin Long’s directorial debut, the supernatural comedy Lady of the Manor, and the new Peacock series, MacGruber.

“To go to work and laugh all day is such a completely different experience than to go to work thinking, ‘Oh, I have to do the scene where my wife’s just died’ or ‘I’ve lost my child.’ They’re completely different ways to work and they take a completely different part of yourself and energy to do,” he told Us. “And so there’s a relief sometimes in doing the comedic stuff, because it’s just not as heavy. It’s not as emotionally taxing as drama can be sometimes.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Ryan Phillippe Reacts to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series: Makes Me Feel ‘Ancient’

Ryan Phillippe is rooting for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot — even though it makes him feel very old. “I’m super excited about the new series and we’re all in support of it. And we’ve contributed a little bit in regards to what they’re doing from a press standpoint,” the actor, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Lady of the Manor. “[But] part of it makes you feel ancient. The fact that they’re remaking projects you’ve been in. But also there’s another part of you that is very kind of complimented by it. And the fact that something that you did has stood the test of time and it’s still relevant and people still enjoy it, and it finds a new audience every year, it’s cool.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Ryan Phillippe
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Song#The Counting Crows#Macgruber
shefinds

You Might Want To Sit Down Before Hearing What Angelina Jolie Just Said About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have concluded their messy divorce back in 2019, but the pair are still locked in a custody battle and the 46-year-old actress recently opened up about the implications of the failed relationship on her mental health. The pair were together for nearly 12 years and share six children, and while they once enjoyed a beautiful romance, things did not end amicably for the famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

The former 'Chelsea' star sparks romance rumors with the stand-up comedian after they were caught on camera packing on some PDAs at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in August. AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler has added fuel to rumors suggesting that she's dating Jo Koy. Just weeks after she was spotted cozying up to the stand-up comic, the "Chelsea" alum raved about falling in love with her "best" guy.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Goes For A Casual Look In Sweats While Heading To A Dance Studio — Photo

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked so grown up as she arrived at a dance studio in Studio City, California dressed in super casual attire. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, was spotted walking all by her lonesome into a dance studio in Studio City, California on Sunday, August 29. The teenage daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked super casual in a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants for the outing. She carried a backpack into the studio and had on black Vans sneakers, while her hair was pulled up into a messy bun. Shiloh also sported a protective black face mask to keep herself safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Kids: Meet Her 5 Children From Oldest to Youngest

Tori Spelling was born to be a mother and it just so happens that she got to be one five times over during her marriage to Dean McDermott. Meet the family!. Tori Spelling has seen it all in her 15-year marriage to actor Dean McDermott: whirlwind romance, heartbreak, health scares and financial troubles. But despite the ups and downs that come with any marriage, Tori and Dean have always been able to be on the exact same page about one thing: their five adorable children. No matter what the couple is going through, their kids come first. And as we’ve seen from countless social media tributes over the years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Dean shower their kids with love and affection.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy