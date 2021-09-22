CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Shauf Releasing New Album Wilds This Week, Shares New Song: Listen

By Allison Hussey
 5 days ago
Andy Shauf has announced a new album that’s out this Friday, September 24. It’s titled Wilds and it’s out via Anti-. It arrives just shy of two years after Shauf’s earlier LP The Neon Skyline, and its nine songs were recorded during that album’s sessions. Today he’s shared the first single, “Jaywalker.” Listen below.

