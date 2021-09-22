Andy Shauf Releasing New Album Wilds This Week, Shares New Song: Listen

The Nowhere Inn comes out on September 19 on streaming services and select theaters starring St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstien. In anticipation for the uocoming release of the mockumentary, St. Vincent has released the titular track of the mockumentary by the same name. “The Nowhere Inn” by St. Vincent acts as a quasi theme song for the highy anticipated release, whose score was written by Annie Clark. “The Nowhere Inn” release comes with an accompanying music video directed by Bill Benz, who is also the director of The Nowhere Inn film and for his other work such as Sound of Metal (2019) and Portlandia (2011).

