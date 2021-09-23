CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Nassau County Bay-To-Table Seafood Eatery, Raw Bar Is Quite A Catch, Diners Say

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
A new Long Island seafood restaurant is making a splash with its fresh oysters and lobster rolls.

Schultzy's Restaurant opened its doors in Nassau County on Monday, June 21. The restaurant is owned by James Schultz, a longtime Glen Cove resident who eventually moved to Bayville to pursue a shellfishing career and later to open the restaurant.

The restaurant reported that the clams and oysters served at the raw bar come directly from the bay the same day they are served. Guests can also order shrimp cocktails with a variety of specialty dipping sauces from the raw bar.

Schultz said that in addition to the local seafood, the eatery is also carrying oysters from other parts of the country, including Massachusetts and Maine.

“People love the variety of the fresh oysters I’m getting," he said.

The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for lunch and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

For lunch, guests can choose from a variety of sandwiches and salads, including lobster rolls, grilled cheese, brussel sprout and kale salad and more.

Dinner entrees include baked crabmeat stuffed shrimp, pan-seared sea scallops and a classic lobster bake.

Schultz said the most popular item on the menu currently is the lobster rolls, which he said are shucked fresh.

"There’s nothing frozen," he said. "Nothing sits around.”

He said business has been good since the restaurant opened, and he is seeing a lot of customers returning.

"Fabulous to have a great place in Bayville finally! Went for dinner with my girlfriends," AM W., of Long Island, wrote in a review on Yelp. "The place is beautifully renovated. It's always packed and the service and food is great!"

The restaurant is located at 265 Bayville Ave. Learn more about the eatery on the Schultzy's Restaurant website.

Nassau County, NY
Lifestyle
