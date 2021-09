Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to make its landing on the 26th of October later this year. The hype train is continuing to grow for the title, with an increased focus on the gameplay and the story itself of the experience. Today, two new trailers dropped for the game, one concentrating on the combat whereas the other zeroes in on the ‘out of combat’ sections of the game. Marvel’s reign for licensing highly popular franchises has skyrocketed over the last numerous years, with the likes of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man series already prepping for the next installment. The Guardians of the Galaxy will no doubt make an impressionable mark on the gaming community.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO