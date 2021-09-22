CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Review: Woody Guthrie’s Lingering Legacy Redefined

By Lee Zimmerman
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Various Artists/Home In This World- Woody Guthrie’s Dustbowl Ballads/Elektra

3.5 Out of Five Stars

There’s been no shortage of tributes to the original American journeyman, Woody Guthrie. That’s easy to understand; after all, with the exception of the late Pete Seeger, Guthrie remains the most hallowed folksinger this country’s ever produced. His populist anthems are a cornerstone of this nation’s musical firmament, and without him, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Joan Baez, and any number of other timeless troubadours would have been bereft of both inspiration and a basis for their own artistic ambitions.

The Carnegie Hall concert that took place in January 1968 only a few months after Woody’s passing featured some of his most dedicated disciples at the time—Dylan, his son Arlo, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, Judy Collins, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Richie Havens, Tom Paxton, and Odetta. It was among the first significant tributes to his legacy, but it certainly wasn’t the last. Nearly 55 years after his passing, Guthrie is still revered as this particular volume attests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLHUv_0c4NAyg500

This latest compilation culls a varied cast of current artists to cover these so-called “Dustbowl Ballads,” a series of songs that detailed the horrors and hardships encountered by those living in the drought-stricken Southern Plains during the debilitating dust storms of the 1930s. Though these songs reference that particular time and place, each of these current covers captures the essence of Woody’s approach— simple, straightforward, and without any frivolous embellishment.

Colter Wall’s gritty rendition of “Do Re Mi,” Shovel & Rope’s modest take on “Dust Bowl Blues,” the steady stomp of Mark Lanegan’s “Dust Pneumonia Blues,” Waxahatchee’s down-home read of “Talking Dust Bowl Blues,” Parker Millsap’s meditative “Vigilante Man,” and Swamp Dogg’s gritty “Dust Bowl Refuge” find each of the artists involved intent on delivering the material in a way that reflected Guthrie’s earnest intents. And while certain songs, such as Chris Thile’s rapid-fire, mandolin-driven “Tom Joad Pt. 1” manage to maintain contemporary credence, the spirit of the original is, by and large, masterfully maintained.

That said, current listeners of a certain age will likely be tempted to acquire Home In This World not because of any reverence for the man it honors, but rather due to that roster of well-known artists taking part. It boasts an impressive marquee for sure. However, the fact that these songs still matter at a time when economic disparity is still so prevalent makes the material as meaningful now as it was more than eight decades after these tragic events transpired. As a result, Guthrie’s legacy lives on, with the same purpose and passion originally intended.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Bobby Jean’ in 2016

Pearl Jam are returning from a three-year live hiatus on Saturday night when they headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the Asbury Park, New Jersey, beachfront. They had plans to tour the world last year in support of Gigaton, but they were forced to postpone everything due to the pandemic. That means they haven’t faced a live audience since their September 4th, 2018, show at Fenway Park. It’s the longest break of their 30-year career. The two-day festival will also feature sets by Patti Smith, the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Ani DiFranco, and many others. Patti Scialfa was on the...
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

The Secret Sisters Dust Off a 1940 Woody Guthrie Track on ‘Home in This World’

Eighty-one years ago, an icon of American music released a record that has stood the test of time like few other bodies of work. Legendary storyteller and musician Woody Guthrie’s album, Dust Bowl Ballads, is that record, and now Elektra Records has issued an album that celebrates its musical singularity.
MUSIC
Tulsa World

Woody Guthrie Center exhibit showcases women in country music

Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, Mickey Guyton and Taylor Swift are among artists spotlighted in “Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music,” a Grammy Museum exhibit opening Oct. 22 at Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center. “Women have always been, and continue to be, forces of nature in any musical genre,...
TULSA, OK
thepampanews.com

Woody Guthrie Tribute event to feature RJ Vandygriff on Oct. 2

The 29th Annual Tribute to Woody Guthrie will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 6 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Civic Center. After missing last year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center has held a couple of smaller events. But this will be the first large event put on by the Center.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colter Wall
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Richie Havens
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Woody Guthrie
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Swamp Dogg
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Mark Lanegan
Person
Tom Paxton
Person
Judy Collins
CBS Boston

Bob Dylan Coming To Boston For One Show In November

BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Dylan is coming to Boston. The legendary folk singer and Nobel Prize winner announced his Fall tour Monday. He will play the Wang Theatre on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Boch Center box office, You can also call (800) 982-ARTS (2787). The “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour is also stopping in Providence the day before on Friday, November 26. Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” recently came in fourth on Rolling Stone’s updated list of the top 500 songs of all-time. Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced. The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1. See the https://t.co/2JlPRa6O0z On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bZY4Z for dates and ticket information! pic.twitter.com/RfO0wmSYJU — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) September 27, 2021 For more information on the tour click here.
BOSTON, MA
wvli927.com

Quick Takes: The Beatles, Brian Wilson, Mick Jagger

Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr and their respective wives, Nancy Shevell and Barbara Bach, joined George Harrison's widow Olivia Harrison for dinner in London on September 17th. The extended Beatle clan were photographed outside of the Italian restaurant Scalini in Chelsea. (The Daily Mirror) The Beatles have just...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Ringo Starr Says New ‘Get Back’ Film Reveals The Beatles Joy In Recording

Ringo Starr has nothing but high praise for director Peter Jackson's upcoming Get Back mini-series — lauding it for showing the happiness the Beatles felt recording the material that became their Let It Be album. The Beatles – Get Back will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Each of the three episodes is approximately two hours in length.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Back to the Future: The Musical review – hokey nostalgia that maintains the legacy of the original

Back to the Future is a Russian Doll of nostalgic comforts: through its time-travelling antics, it revels both in a rose-coloured American Fifties and in the vitality of the Eighties. It’s a potent, paradoxical mix – both eternally youthful and yellowed by age, like childhood photos nestled inside a family album. While nothing about the existence of a Back to the Future musical seems surprising (there is always new money to be made out of the old franchises), its success lies largely in how effectively it can mine those feelings. It’s hokey, but rousing too – and the experience of...
ENTERTAINMENT
coolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: Broadway Bound” @ Beck Center by Laura Kennelly

Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound opened the 2021-2022 theater season September 10 in the Beck Center for the Arts. Directed by William Roudebush, and staged in the updated Senney Theater, the drama/comedy draws from the author’s life. The story veers from family dynamics (did dad wet the bed again?) to life’s mundane details (is the pot roast hot?) to Simon’s efforts to be a writer (will I ever make it big?). It’s not a spoiler to say that he succeeded (Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize, Broadway shows, hit films), but it’s possible that the first success illustrated here proved to be his most exciting one.
BROOKLYN, OH
thethreetomatoes.com

Wicked Triumphantly Returns to Broadway

This week there was a big roar that could be heard echoing throughout the storied streets of the theatre district. Broadway is back. Behemoth shows Hamilton, The Lion King, Chicago and Wicked opened earlier this week to jammed houses, and a deafening noise. I was in the audience of Wicked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

Broadway Backstage: The Comeback

Broadway is back! Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a special hour-long preview with "Broadway Backstage: The Comeback."
THEATER & DANCE
luxurylaunches.com

An unknown recording of John Lennon’s unreleased song may fetch $47,000

In what could best be termed a rare find, a 1970 audio recording of John Lennon singing a hitherto unpublished song during a visit to Denmark is all set to go under the hammer. It will be offered in Copenhagen on September 28, as per reports. The 33-minute recording is...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

John Lennon apparently thought Elvis was a "right-wing Southern bigot"

According to Bob Harris, John Lennon and Elvis were "resentful" rivals who hated each other – and Richard Nixon recruited Elvis to spy on Lennon for him in the 70s. According to iconic music presenter and DJ Bob Harris, John Lennon believed Elvis Presley was a "right-wing Southern bigot", and the pair were apparently "resentful" rivals when the pair met in the 60s.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Mind the 30th Anniversary of Nirvana's Masterpiece Album Nevermind With These 60 Kurt Cobain Quotes

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has been called many things: pivotal, King of Grunge and spokesman for a generation. However, he was also a husband, a dad, a friend, a supporter of the LGBT+ community and a fierce advocate for women (he even wore dresses at shows). But perhaps his singular achievement, along with his band, is changing the music world forever with their album Nevermind.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy