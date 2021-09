Over the course of two years, there were 34 DUI tests given with faulty or expired equipment in North Dakota. According to KX News, out of 8,900 DUI tests administered in the past two years, 34 of those DUIs were done with faulty or expired equipment. That does equate to 99.62% of the tests being done with up-to-date equipment, so nearly 100% of the tests are supposedly accurate. But it is a little alarming that 34 people's futures were determined by DUI equipment that may or may not have been working properly.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO