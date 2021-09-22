WiMi Hologram Cloud Clocks 202% Revenue Growth In 1H

London-listed gaming operator and supplier Playtech has reported a 4 per cent fall in revenue from continuing operations to €457.4m during the first half of 2021. Excluding results from Finalto and the company’s Casual and Social Gaming business, Playtech said that the H1 results were in line with expectations at the start of the year with online strength offsetting the impact of the longer than expected retail closures in Italy.

