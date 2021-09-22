4-star 2023 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. commits to Notre Dame

Sedrick Irvin Jr. committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

One of the nation’s top junior running backs is off the board. Consensus four-star Sedrick Irvin Jr. announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday morning.

Irvin, who is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, picked the Fighting Irish over Stanford, Michigan State and Oregon. He was recruited by Irish running back coach Lance Taylor and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees out of Miami’s Gulliver Prep High School

Irvin is the son of former Michigan State star running back Sedrick “Swervin” Irvin, who ran for more than 3,500 yards and 35 touchdowns in a Spartans’ uniform. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL draft. He has since has worked in the college ranks at Alabama, Memphis and East Carolina.

Last season, Irving Jr. rushed for 552 yards, six touchdowns, and averaged nearly seven yards a carry. In the COVID-shortened year, he helped Gulliver Prep to a 5-1 record. They also made an appearance in the Class 4A state playoffs.

As a freshman, he helped Gulliver Prep go 10-1 and earn a spot in the playoffs. He accounted for 429 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

Sedrick Irvin picks Irish over Michigan State, Stanford

For most of the recruiting process, the Spartans were the team believed to be in the driver’s seat to land Sedrick Irvin Jr. It made sense with the family’s connection with the school. Michigan State was also one of the first schools to offer Irvin back on Aug. 19, 2020.

However, Notre Dame entered the picture with an offer in early November of 2020. More offers came, but the Irish offer stood out. It was followed up with an impressive unofficial visit to South Bend in June.

The Irish sold Sedrick Irvin Jr. on the school’s tradition, campus setting and quality offensive line recruits. The school’s mystique also sold him. Stanford made a move for him before he committed on Wednesday. But in the end, he felt best in South Bend.

“I have always been intrigued by the tradition at Notre Dame,” Irvin said. “I’m big on brotherhood. Notre Dame kind of completes that package.”

Sedrick Irvin Jr. becomes the fifth commitment for the Irish in the 2023 class. He joins five-star EDGE Keon Keeley of Tampa Berkeley Prep on the commitment list. He is the first running back to commit to the Irish in the class.

Notre Dame has the second-ranked 2022 class and one running back – composite four-star Jadarian Price of Denison, Texas – is committed.