1 person critically injured in shooting near 38th and Keystone on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 8:45 a.m. at a McDonald's located at 2425 East 38th Street near North Keystone Avenue.

Police found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who medics transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.