CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

1 person critically injured in shooting near 38th and Keystone on northeast side

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyheo_0c4NALh600

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 8:45 a.m. at a McDonald's located at 2425 East 38th Street near North Keystone Avenue.

Police found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who medics transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Keystone, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WRTV

Toddler injured by stray bullet on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old is recovering after police say the toddler was struck by an apparent stray bullet inside their home Thursday evening. The incident happened in the 700 block of N. Elder Avenue on the city's west side. Officers say the child was inside the home when they were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
WRTV

Man arrested for Kokomo attempted murder

A man is in police custody following an attempted murder Tuesday night in Kokomo. The incident happened just after 9:00 when officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to the area of Firmin Street and Locke Street on reports to shots fired.
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

Alleged robbery suspect fired shot inside bank, fled with cash

ANDERSON — Police in Anderson are investigating an armed bank robbery of First Merchants Bank Thursday afternoon, located in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street. Police say a single, Black male entered the bank and jumped onto the counter demanding money. The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a single shot within the bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRTV

WRTV

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy