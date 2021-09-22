CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Landmark Theatre to implement vax or test rules starting in October

By Hayley Foran
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse will require patrons ages 12 years or older to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48-72 hours of showtime before entering for a performance, according to a release from the theatre's executive director.

