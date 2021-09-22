Tatum soars above Hughes Springs on Homecoming night

TATUM - After trailing 8-0 at the end of one, the Tatum Eagles (4-0) scored on eight possessions in a row to take a 56-14 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs (0-3). “The game started out difficult,” stated Tatum Head Coach Jason Holman. “Hughes Springs came to play and was ready to give us their best. They had some early success running the football and managed to extend their drives and keep our offense off the field.”