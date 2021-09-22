CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Removal of Civil War General Lee statue is an ignorant decision | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
 5 days ago
A recent article published in The Express-Times concerning the removal of Civil War General Robert E. Lee’s statue from Virginia’s capital, where it stood for well over 100 years only to be cut to pieces and hauled away, said that the statue honored a “history that we should not be proud of.” Would someone please inform Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that history is what America is founded on. Why should a person not be proud of General Lee?

Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: How can a statue threaten intelligent people?

To the editor -- This letter is in reference to the statue of Robert E. Lee that was recently taken down and destroyed. Robert E. Lee was a Confederate general during the Civil War. The base of the statue of Robert E. Lee was already destroyed by graffiti. Not everyone...
YAKIMA, WA
timesexaminer.com

Revolution, Civil War, and Separation

Understanding the American Iliad and Shattering some Historical Myths – Part 1. The American Revolutionary War (1775–83), as it is most frequently termed, was not a truly a revolutionary war. A revolution, as commonly defined, is the overthrow and replacement of a government or social order with a new system of government or social order. The American colonists had no intention whatsoever of overthrowing King George III or the British Parliament or interfering with the Anglican Church in England. Thirteen of Great Britain’s North American colonies wanted political independence from British rule. The “Revolutionary War” is more properly called the War for American Independence, but it was really a war for the independence and self-determination of thirteen colonies united by common causes. Nor was the war part of an internal a civil war for control of Great Britain or the British Empire. The thirteen colonies were geographically separated from Britain and saw compelling reasons for separating from British political control and determining their own political and economic destinies.
POLITICS
The Independent

Review: Idolatry surrenders to humanity in new Lee biography

“Robert E. Lee: A Life” by Allen C. Guelzo (Knopf)Controversy over the equestrian memorial to Robert E. Lee on stately Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia was once limited to the removal of the blue-green oxidation from his bronze statue. In the wake of the banishment of the Confederate capital’s last major totem to the “Lost Cause,” Allen C. Guelzo’s timely biography expertly scrubs off 150 years of political and cultural patina accumulated since the renowned general’s passing to reveal a tragic humanity.Guelzo establishes Lee’s antebellum character with a series of portraits beginning with his family’s prominence in Virginia...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
