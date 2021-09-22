CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Rookie Odafe Oweh Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In his second week in the NFL and only two games in with the Ravens, Odafe Oweh has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The honor comes after Oweh’s forced fumble and recovery in Sunday’s nail biter against the Kansas City Chiefs, which happened with only a minute and 13 seconds left in the game.

Oweh, just the fourth Baltimore rookie to receive that recognition, recorded a total of three tackles against the Chiefs.

The award puts Oweh in good company — he joins Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, former safety Chad Williams and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis in earning that distinction.

