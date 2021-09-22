Penn State Finalist for 2022 RB George Pettaway, OT Andre Roye; Decisions Coming Today
Two seniors with offers from Penn State are both scheduled to make their college decisions today. Four-star running back George Pettaway (Suffolk, Virginia) will choose tonight at 6:30 p.m. between Florida, North Carolina, Oregon and Penn State. While Pettaway is a highly rated recruit, with the current commitments of 4-star running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, plus already having 24 verbal commitments, we think it’s hard to believe that Penn State has room for Pettaway with their current situation with Allen and Singleton. Fitting three running backs into one recruiting class would be very difficult.nittanysportsnow.com
