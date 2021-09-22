CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Penn State Finalist for 2022 RB George Pettaway, OT Andre Roye; Decisions Coming Today

By Mike Vukovcan
nittanysportsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo seniors with offers from Penn State are both scheduled to make their college decisions today. Four-star running back George Pettaway (Suffolk, Virginia) will choose tonight at 6:30 p.m. between Florida, North Carolina, Oregon and Penn State. While Pettaway is a highly rated recruit, with the current commitments of 4-star running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, plus already having 24 verbal commitments, we think it’s hard to believe that Penn State has room for Pettaway with their current situation with Allen and Singleton. Fitting three running backs into one recruiting class would be very difficult.

nittanysportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Nc State#American Football
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
collegeandmagnolia.com

VISITOR’S GUIDE: Penn State

The biggest true non-conference road game in quite some time comes up this Saturday as Auburn visits Penn State for a nighttime kickoff and a whiteout atmosphere at Beaver Stadium! If you’re one of the Auburn fans heading up north for the game, you may need some help getting the lay of the land, and you may need to know where to go and what to do.
AUBURN, AL
Delaware County Daily Times

Penn State-Villanova to kickoff at noon

Kickoff for Villanova’s game against Penn State has been set. The Wildcats (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at noon on Sept. 25 at Beaver Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This is the first meeting between the Wildcats and Nittany Lions since...
VILLANOVA, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Auburn vs. Penn State Week 3 Betting Lines: College Game Day Comes to Happy Valley; Nittany Lions Odds to Make Playoffs Improve

It’s a much “happier” Happy Valley for Penn State football this season. They are 2-0 and back at a full capacity Beaver Stadium. A hot start (and an Ohio State loss) has improved Penn State’s chances of making the College Football Playoffs. Their odds to make the playoffs before the start of the season were +1300. They are currently +700 at DraftKings.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

On300 RB George Pettaway sets his commitment date

Suffolk (Vir.) Nansemond-Suffolk Academy running back George Pettaway is ready to announce his decision. The four-star took official visits to Michigan and Penn State and unofficial visits to Florida and North Carolina over the summer. The Wolverines were eliminated and it is down to Florida, North Carolina, Penn State and Oregon.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

UNC Football: Four-star RB target sets decision date

Mack Brown and the UNC Football program will soon find out their fate for a big four-star recruiting target in the 2022 class. With a good start to the 2022 class already, Brown and his staff are hoping to add more at some key positions. And one of those positions is at running back with four-star George Pettaway being the top target on their board there.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Auburn Plainsman

Page 8 | Penn State 'wants Auburn' so Auburn's coming 'prepared'

[Listen to this episode of Page 8 on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.]. The Auburn Plainsman · Page 8 | Penn State 'wants Auburn' so Auburn's coming 'prepared'. This week on Page 8, This week, Dylan Fox joins host Kristen Carr as Auburn football heads to Happy Valley for College Gameday, volleyball continues its undefeated streak and soccer comes up short against No.1-ranked Florida State.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy