What’s So Special About a Forest

Mainers take our duty to participate in our democracy seriously. Maine consistently leads the pack in voter turnout, with about 78 percent of eligible Maine voters casting ballots in the 2020 election. To make sure that Maine continues to be a bastion of democracy, I made campaign and election reform one of my priorities this past legislative session. That’s why I’m proud to share that Democracy Maine awarded me a perfect score for my votes to strengthen voter rights, fix our campaign finance system, modernize our elections and make our government more accountable to Maine people. I’m excited to share some details about what this means, and about some of the great laws the Maine Legislature was able to pass this year.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO