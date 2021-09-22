CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

What's So Special About a Forest

By Jeff, Allison Wells
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForests are incredibly important for birds. Most of us probably know that intuitively. Common species like chickadees, nuthatches, and woodpeckers that visit our backyard bird feeders, even those surrounded by lawns and gardens, will not occur without forest nearby. And we know that there is a long list of species of birds that we can only see in the forest — everything from barred owls to ruffed grouse to black-and-white warblers to scarlet tanagers and dozens more.

