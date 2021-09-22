Amber Alert issued in McClain County, 10-year-old boy abducted

Amber Alert Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued an Amber Alert out of Newcastle.

NEWCASTLE, Okla. — Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued an Amber Alert out of Newcastle.

10-year-old Jackson Brokopp was abducted this morning. Jackson has dark brown hair and weighs around 125 pounds. He was wearing black shorts and blue polo.

Troopers say Brokopp was taken by a white man with blond or red hair, and a beard. The man was driving a black SUV with Oklahoma license plate number B-U-H-8-6-8. Call 911 if you have any information.

