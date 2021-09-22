Tom Brady Sr. says son is vindicated after leaving Patriots: 'Damn right'

The father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said his son is vindicated after leaving the New England Patriots.

Brady spent the first 20 years of his NFL career with the Patriots, turning a once moribund franchise into a dynasty by helping them win six Super Bowl titles.

He left the team after the 2019 season and signed with the Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl title in his first season.

Tom Brady Sr. was asked on “Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast” on Tuesday if the family feels vindicated and whether Brady made the right choice in free agency.

"Damn right,” Brady Sr. said. “(Bill) Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns (it was actually 50, including playoffs). I think that’s a pretty good year.”

Brady Sr. said it was clear that the Patriots' brass did not want to have his son back after the 2019 season.

“And frankly, it may well have been perfect for (Bill) Belichick to move on from him," Brady Sr. said. "On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay Bucs are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxboro that they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up."

The Bucs will travel to the Patriots on Oct. 3 for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" game in Brady's return to New England.

