Miami Dolphins Game Recap: Buffalo Bills
The Dolphins had a tough game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. This game saw the Dolphins get shut out and their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured during the game. The final score of this game ended up being 35-0. The Dolphins are now 1-1 and will get an opportunity to avenge this bad loss against the Bills later on in the season. This article will recap last Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills.thegamehaus.com
