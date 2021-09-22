Miami Dolphins Game Recap: Buffalo Bills

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You know, the much-ballyhooed Week 4 meeting between the Patriots and Buccaneers was supposed to be fun. Potentially a meeting of 3-0 teams — albeit 3-0 teams with very different ceilings — it was supposed to be a night of celebration and fanfare. A spectacle. Now, it’s kind of looking like a fiasco for the home team. The Patriots fumbled away their Week 1 home date vs. Miami, and they threw away Sunday’s game at home against the Saints. They’re now 1-2 on the season, with their only victory coming against the Jets, who legitimately might...

NFL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO