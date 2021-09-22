CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins Game Recap: Buffalo Bills

By Matthew Brown
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dolphins had a tough game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. This game saw the Dolphins get shut out and their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured during the game. The final score of this game ended up being 35-0. The Dolphins are now 1-1 and will get an opportunity to avenge this bad loss against the Bills later on in the season. This article will recap last Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills.

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Buffalo vs. Miami on September 19, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Buffalo Bills (0-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. Miami Dolphins (1-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, September 19 - 1:00pm EDT. Where: Hard Rock...
NFL
The Game Haus

Potential Trade Destinations for Jamie Collins

One of the biggest pieces of news this week was that the Detriot Lions are shopping veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Detriot has been “fielding calls” for Collins. Chris Burke of The Athletic confirmed that the Collins was not in the building and that “the Lions are exploring a change”. The belief is that Detriot wants to move 2021 fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes into a more prominent role. The former Purdue linebacker was a popular Day 3 pick this past draft. In two games Barnes has only played five defensive snaps and has two tackles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
CBS Boston

Answering Some Burning Patriots Questions (That Don’t Involve Tom Brady)

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You know, the much-ballyhooed Week 4 meeting between the Patriots and Buccaneers was supposed to be fun. Potentially a meeting of 3-0 teams — albeit 3-0 teams with very different ceilings — it was supposed to be a night of celebration and fanfare. A spectacle. Now, it’s kind of looking like a fiasco for the home team. The Patriots fumbled away their Week 1 home date vs. Miami, and they threw away Sunday’s game at home against the Saints. They’re now 1-2 on the season, with their only victory coming against the Jets, who legitimately might...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Raiders#American Football#Miami Dolphins Game Recap#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy