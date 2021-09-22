Cold front moves through today

SYNOPSIS – Some areas of patchy fog this morning, the cold front will move through later this morning and we might see a shower or two but after that temperatures will start to drop off into the afternoon hours. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 50s for the first time in a while. Tomorrow temperatures won’t make it out of the 70s for highs, but the good news is we will stay dry the rest of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon highs will make it back into the 80s by the weekend as well.