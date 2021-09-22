CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCPS students’ math proficiency, literacy plummet after year of virtual classes

By Caitlynn Peetz
bethesdamagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of virtual classes, Montgomery County’s youngest students were significantly less prepared to meet math and literacy proficiency benchmarks than students in previous years. For some demographic groups — particularly minority and low-income students, and those in special education or English language learner programs — there...

