Philadelphia Prepares for Implementation of Plastic Bag Ban
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Implementation of Philadelphia’s plastic bag ordinance will reach an important milestone on Friday, October 1, 2021, when the ban on stores giving plastic bags to customers kicks in. The ban, which was originally passed by City Council in December 2019, prohibits businesses from using single-use plastic bags for purchases beginning Friday, October 1, 2021. This follows a period of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0