Winnebago County, WI

Juveniles hurt in rollover crash

whby.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo juveniles were injured in a rollover crash in the Village of Fox Crossing last night. Winnebago County Sheriff’s officials say the driver was traveling north on I-41 when he crossed several lanes of traffic, hit a median wall and rolled over several times. The crash happened just south of Highway 10. Officials say the driver was thrown from the car and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was take to a hospital with minor injuries.

