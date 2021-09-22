Juveniles hurt in rollover crash
Two juveniles were injured in a rollover crash in the Village of Fox Crossing last night. Winnebago County Sheriff’s officials say the driver was traveling north on I-41 when he crossed several lanes of traffic, hit a median wall and rolled over several times. The crash happened just south of Highway 10. Officials say the driver was thrown from the car and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was take to a hospital with minor injuries.www.whby.com
