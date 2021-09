Former coaches Matt Garris and Leonard Weaver from Coral Springs Charter and Coral Springs High School are leading new teams in Georgia and Palm Beach County. Coach Garris, who led the Panthers since 2015, saw his team at Westover High School in Albany win their first game 30-27. The team fell in week one and then nearly pulled off a win in their second game. He won 22 games during his time with CSC.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO