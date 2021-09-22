Gregg Glenn, 2022 4-star, sets commitment date

Gregg Glenn / Player submitted photo

Gregg Glenn, a 6-foot-7 power forward out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy will announce his college decision on Oct. 4, he tells On3.

Glenn announced his five finalists in July. Michigan, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Iona, and USF made the cut. Michigan is the only known school to have received an official visit.

Furthermore, it’s also important to note that Glenn is close with head coach Juwan Howard’s family, including Jett Howard, who is also closely considering Michigan.

Last season for Calvary Christian, Gregg Glenn averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. During this past summer, Glenn struggled with injuries and did not play the majority of the summer.