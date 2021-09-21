No. 9 Maryland Defeats No. 17 Princeton in Overtime, 4-3

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maura Verleg was the overtime hero as No. 9 Maryland (4-2) defeated No. 17 Princeton, 4-3, Tuesday afternoon in College Park. Down a player in overtime due to a 5-minute penalty, the Terps did their best to keep the ball away from the Princeton (2-3) attackers. A spin move by Verleg around four defenders gave her a clear path to the goal where she sent a ball to Bibi Donraadt for the score, but it was reviewed and waved off. With the penalty expired, Maryland was back to even strength and looking for more offense.