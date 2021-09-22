Veronica holds Hiram captive in Riverdale sneak peek

Tony Stark Snaps Again in What If…? Mid-Season Sneak Peek. What If…? is speeding to the conclusion of the freshman season. With only four episodes left, the first-ever animated show by Marvel Studios has already conquered the fans’ hearts. So far, it has been a parade of the most beloved superheroes in intriguing plots set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or should we call it Marvel Cinematic Multiverse? Today Marvel dropped a brief video about what viewers should expect from the anthology series before it wraps up season 1 on Oct. 6. Along with a collection of superheroes from the first episodes, the sneak peek offers a glimpse of what’s coming next. And it seems that the show will soon deal with the famous scene from Avengers: Endgame where Tony Stark snaps his fingers with the full-powered Infinity Gauntlet, defeating Thanos once and for all. This time, things might go differently. After all, it is a what-if scenario.

