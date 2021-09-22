Reward Offered for Information on 2015 Homicide, Caribou, Maine

Human remains discovered by a kayaker in Falmouth, earlier this month, have been identified as a woman who went missing nearly two years ago. walking away from her vehicle on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019. Witnesses say she was dressed all in black. Her SUV was recovered from the side of I-295 by city officials who assumed it had been abandoned and posed a safety hazard for commuters. She had not been reported missing, and so there were no immediate concerns, other than getting it off the road.

FALMOUTH, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO