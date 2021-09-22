CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward Offered for Information on 2015 Homicide, Caribou, Maine

By Trent Marshall
 5 days ago
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information about the homicide of 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke of Caribou, Maine, according to the Maine State Police. Kenneth Zernicke’s body was found on September 24, 2015 after a fire at his home on lower Lyndon Street in Caribou. The Caribou Fire Department responded to the blaze that evening. Firefighters discovered Kenneth Zernicke’s body after the fire was put out, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and authorities ruled Zernicke’s death a homicide. The case has gone unsolved.

1019therock.com

