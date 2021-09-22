With ties to Columbus, '22 forward Brice Sensabaugh takes Ohio State official visit

Brice Sensabaugh is making up for a lost season in a hurry. His team’s leading scorer as a sophomore at Orlando Lake Highland Prep, the small forward in the 2022 recruiting class suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee during the final game of that regular season. It would knock him out of his team’s run to the final four, and after a brief summer return Sensabaugh underwent surgery to repair a tear to the same cartilage right before the start of his junior season.